Southeastern Grocers joins Plenti rewards

Roll out follows a successful test in Harveys chain

NEW YORK — Southeastern Grocers LLC has become the first supermarket operator to join the Plenti loyalty program operated by American Express.

The program, which allows members to earn and use rewards at a number of businesses, including Exxon and Mobil gas stations and Rite Aid and Macy’s stores, will roll out to the retailer’s BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores by April 5. Customers could begin enrolling in the program, either in store or online, on Wednesday. The roll out follows a successful Plenti launch in Harveys Supermarkets late last year.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are always looking for ways to provide better value to our customers,” Southeastern Grocers chief marketing officer Sharry Cramond said in a statement. “Our new rewards program with Plenti provides our customers the ability to not only gain savings on gas, but on groceries as well. The new program will therefore offer more ways to earn, more ways to save and even greater flexibility for our customers — thanking and rewarding them for their loyalty.”

Plenti members earn two points for each dollar spent on purchases Southeastern Grocery stores and other partners, including AT&T, Chili’s and American Express, as well as Rite Aid and Macy’s. Each 1,000 points earns members $10 in rewards.

“We are thrilled to add Southeastern Grocers as our newest Plenti partner,” said Josh Berwitz, president, U.S. Loyalty, at American Express. Since launch, we have committed to expanding our program to brands where our members shop frequently, with a focus on the grocery category. With a full rollout of Plenti across all of Southeastern Grocers’ popular stores, our members will now have the ability to earn and use points at hundreds of locations on the items they buy most often.”

Plenti will replace Southeastern Grocers’ Fuelperks! loyalty card program. The retailer said that program was popular, but had seen declining use in recent years.