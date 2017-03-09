Southeastern Grocers rolls out Hispanic format

Fresco y Más expands to 11 stores in south Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers continued to roll out its Hispanic banner with the opening of five new Fresco y Más stores in south Florida. The new outlets, which bring the chain’s store count to 11, are located in Miami and and Hialeah, Fla.

The retailer, which also operates the BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie chains, opened its first six Fresco y Más stores between June and December of 2016.

“As Fresco y Más continues to evolve in South Florida, we are meeting the expanding consumer demand of providing more communities with an authentic Hispanic grocery store,” Southeastern Grocers president and chief executive officer Ian McLeod said in a statement. “As we continue to listen and learn from our customers at all of our Fresco y Más locations, we are developing new stores that reflect exactly what our shoppers are looking for — More Savings. More Service. More For You.

“Each store’s new Hispanic-focused product assortment and features, including a full-service Latin butcher shop and new Cocina, are our commitment to providing a shopping experience that reflects the cultural connection we strive to make with our Hispanic customers.”

Fresco y Más has a new “Low Price every day” program that calls out savings on more than 800 popular products, which are highlighted with distinctive green and yellow arrow signage throughout the store, according to the company, which said that the prices will remain the same for at least six months.

The company says that enhancements in the new Fresco y Más stores include: