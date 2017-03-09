Southeastern Grocers rolls out Hispanic format

Fresco y Más expands to 11 stores in south Florida
The retailer, which also operates the BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie chains, opened its first six Fresco y Más stores between June and December of 2016.
“As Fresco y Más continues to evolve in South Florida, we are meeting the expanding consumer demand of providing more communities with an authentic Hispanic grocery store,” Southeastern Grocers president and chief executive officer Ian McLeod said in a statement. “As we continue to listen and learn from our customers at all of our Fresco y Más locations, we are developing new stores that reflect exactly what our shoppers are looking for — More Savings. More Service. More For You.
“Each store’s new Hispanic-focused product assortment and features, including a full-service Latin butcher shop and new Cocina, are our commitment to providing a shopping experience that reflects the cultural connection we strive to make with our Hispanic customers.”
Fresco y Más has a new “Low Price every day” program that calls out savings on more than 800 popular products, which are highlighted with distinctive green and yellow arrow signage throughout the store, according to the company, which said that the prices will remain the same for at least six months.
The company says that enhancements in the new Fresco y Más stores include:
- An full-service Latin butcher shop (Carniceria) with an expanded selection of fresh, custom cut meats to better serve our customers.
- A refreshed produce department featuring a farmer’s market setting and a wider selection of tropical fruits.
- A new “Cocina” (kitchen) offering daily specials of freshly prepared family favorites made from scratch.
- New Dollar Zone with more than 600 everyday essentials — including grocery, cleaning, and health and beauty items — for just $1 each.
- A renovated bakery department offering an expanded selection of Hispanic pastries and local baked goods, including flan, tres leches, croquettes, and custom tres leches cakes and other local favorites.
- An all-new café with expanded seating area serving authentic Hispanic breakfast, pastries, drinks and hot and cold sandwiches.
- An Wall of Value section featuring weekly specials on popular items.
- More than 500 new Hispanic products across several departments.
- A new custom façade and vibrant yellow colors with bi-lingual signage throughout the store.
