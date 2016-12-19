Study finds lowest-price retail chains

For its sixth annual survey, Kantar selected 21 categories across the edible grocery, nonedible grocery, and health and beauty aid segments, with the aim of comparing a half-dozen retailers on how they meet the needs of a shopper “looking for the lowest absolute prices” in the targeted categories.
Filling the basket cost $27 at both Walmart and Dollar General, said Kantar. A shopper would have paid $31.98 at Stop & Shop, $34.31 at Family Dollar, $34.78 at Aldi and $35.11 at Sav-A-Lot.
Kantar compared prices at stores in southeastern Massachusetts in October.
For the second consecutive year, Sav-A-Lot had the cheapest edible sub-basket. Dollar General’s edible sub-basket bested Walmart’s by 99 cents.
Walmart had the least expensive nonedible sub-basket. “For all retailers in the study, nonedible categories appeared to be the key for delivering shopper value,” Kantar said.
Family Dollar had the least-expensive H&BA sub-basket. The total cost of the items in its sub-basket was unchanged from last year’s survey, Kantar said, while the H&BA sub-baskets for the other retailers in the study were more expensive in 2016.
Comments are closed.