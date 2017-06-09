Sundial Brands adds prestige skin care line

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Sundial Brands has recently launched the company’s first prestige skin care line, called nyakio.

Founder Nyakio Kamoche Grieco, a first-generation American of Kenyan descent, partnered with Sundial Brands to bring nyakio to the U.S. market.

Nyakio products are grounded in indigenous ingredients, according to Sundial, and combine cultural traditions with modern formulas. The 16-SKU line, which draws ingredients including manketti, neroli, maracuja and yangu oils, red ginseng and quinoa from such countries as Kenya, China, Brazil, Spain, Egypt, India, Morocco and Peru, sells for a suggested $22 to $49 and is available exclusively in 305 Ulta stores across the U.S, as well as at ulta.com/brand/nyakio.

“My beauty journey started when I was a young girl visiting my grandmother in Kenya,” says Nyakio. “She was a coffee farmer who taught me to crush coffee beans and rub them on my skin using a piece of sugarcane to remove dry skin. I’ve curated beauty secrets like this from my family, friends and travels around the world and translated them into a full line of skin care based on cultivated global beauty secrets, cultural traditions, and ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients. Inspired by everything that’s been shared with me, I’m now sharing the best in global skin care with every woman.”

The line features a five step regimen — cleanse, exfoliate, restore, moisturize and treat — that hydrates, revitalizes, smooths and provides antiaging benefits. The nyakio products are developed for all skin types and ages, and formulated without sulfates, phthalates, parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehyde or butylene glycol.

Sundial Brands said that its community commerce efforts develop communities by providing access to resources and opportunities that lead to sustainable economic value creation for individuals, their families and their communities through education, entrepreneurship and commerce. As part of this work, the company said that it invests directly into people, programs and institutions that are supporting endeavors delivering sustainable solutions to poverty alleviation. The company said its community commerce focus for nyakio includes a partnership with Girls Inc. aimed at helping girls achieve healthy lives, succeed academically and acquire the life skills needed to prepare them for adulthood.

The 16-SKU line is broken down as follows (the country origins of the primary ingredients are in parentheses):

Cleanse

Sweet Almond Cleansing Oil Balm (Spain)

Exfoliate

Kenyan Coffee Face Polish (Kenya)

Chinese Rice Exfoliating Cleansing Powder (China)

Kenyan Coffee Body Scrub (Kenya)

Kenyan Coffee Lip Polish (Kenya)

Restore

Manketti & Mafura Anti-Aging Oil (Zambia for Manketti Oil and Mozambique for Mafura Oil)

Marula & Neroli Brightening Oil (South Africa for Marula Oil and Morocco for Neroli Oil)

Maracuja & Yangu Soothing Oil (Brazil for Maracuja Oil and South Africa for Yangu Oil)

Moisturize

Baobab Lip Balm (Mali)

Tamanu Firming Face Balm (India)

Baobab Youth Infused Daily Defense Crème (Mali)

Red Ginseng Line Smoothing Eye and Lip Cream (China)

Quinoa De-puffing & Firming Eye Cream (Peru)

Treat

African Black Soap Purifying Mud Mask (Ghana)

Chamomile Soothing Sleep Mask (Egypt)

Global Beauty Starter Kit