Sundial Brands honors Tina Knowles-Lawson with award

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Sundial Brands, maker of the SheaMoisture skin and hair care brand, has recognized fashion icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tina Knowles-Lawson with its first Community Commerce Impact Award.

Sundial founder and chief executive officer Richelieu Dennis presented Knowles-Lawson with the award during the Variety Power of Women Luncheon at Cipriani Midtown in New York City.

“When considering honorees for our inaugural Community Commerce Impact Award, one name rose to the top, and that was Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson,” Dennis stated. “A successful entrepreneur, a tireless philanthropist, a humble humanitarian, this is a woman who uses her platform, her businesses, her resources and her voice to create organizations that drive positive change for those in need.”

The mother of singer, model and actress Beyoncé, Knowles-Lawson was among six other Power of Women honorees recognized for their philanthropic and community efforts, including Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, Gayle King, Blake Lively, Audra McDonald and Shari Redstone.

“This award is very special because it not only recognizes success, but also the giving back part of our lives,” Knowles-Lawson commented. “There is a scripture that has been one that I’ve taught my girls from an early age: ‘To whom much is given much is required.’ In simpler terms, it means that everyone in this room has been immensely blessed, and it’s important to share those blessings with people who were given very little.

“Thank you Sundial,” she added. “From empowering women to be entrepreneurs in Africa or constantly working in the communities that truly need it, the generosity and personal commitment of the owners of this company to make a difference are exceptional.”

Sundial named the Community Commerce Impact Award after its Community Commerce program, which reinvests 10% of sales from SheaMoisture’s Community Commerce product collections into charitable efforts. The company expects to spend $2 million for the program in 2017.

Currently, Sundial is partnering with Knowles-Lawson and her husband, actor and acting coach Richard Lawson, on launch of the nonprofit WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center in Los Angeles for the development of impactful community programming. The launch kicks off with the first annual Wearable Art Gala, a charitable event at the California African American Museum on April 29 in Los Angeles.