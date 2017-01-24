Sundial Brands’ Dennis makes ‘Most Creative People’ list

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Richelieu Dennis, founder and chief executive officer of Sundial Brands, has been named to the Fast Company 2017 Most Creative People list.

Sundial said Tuesday that Dennis was recognized in the Most Creative People list’s Fashion and Beauty segment. The Amityville, N.Y.-based company is the maker of the SheaMoisture, Nubian Heritage and Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture beauty and personal care brands.

Fast Company pointed to Sundial’s natural formulas for multicultural consumers and cited Dennis’ efforts in SheaMoisture’s #BreakTheWalls campaign, which called on retailers to “break down the walls” separating ethnic beauty sections from the rest of the beauty department in their stores.

Introduced in 2009, Fast Company’s annual Most Creative People list spotlights leaders across industries who are shaping the future of business in creative ways. This year, Dennis was recognized along with the CEOs of Google, Apple, Under Armour, Deloitte, Gucci, WeWork, SoulCycle and Black Girls Code, as well as with such celebrities including John Legend, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shonda Rhimes, Cher, Serena Williams, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Issa Rae and Kevin Hart.

“Dennis now joins the elite MCP community of 1,500 influencers who are shaking up the status quo in their industries,” Sundial Brands stated.

Dennis also is known for identifying and responding to a cultural shift dubbed the “New General Market,” which Sundial defines as an amalgamation of cultures, ethnicities and demographics aligned against commonalities, need states and lifestyles — an inclusion approach rather than a traditional segmentation approach.

In 2016, Dennis was named by OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network to the inaugural “SuperSoul 100” list. Also last year, WWD/Beauty Inc awarded SheaMoisture the Ad Campaign of the Year Award for its “Break the Walls” initiative led by Dennis.