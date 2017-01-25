NRF projects $14.1 billion in Super Bowl spending

WASHINGTON — The Super Bowl is a big deal for retailers, with American consumers projected to spend an $14.1 billion (or an average of about $75 each) to mark this year’s big game on February 5. That is according to the National Retail Federation’s annual Super Bowl Spending Survey, conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. Viewership is expected to be about the same as last year’s 188.9 million, but the projected spending figures are down from an average of $82 and a total of $15.5 billion last year.

“With the holidays past us, consumers are looking forward to spending time with friends and family for some good old-fashioned fun to celebrate the big game” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers will help fans prepare by making sure they are well stocked on decorations, party food, accessories and other Super Bowl necessities.”

Of the 76% of those surveyed who plan to watch the game, 80% say they will purchase food and beverages, 11% will buy team apparel or accessories, and 8% will splurge on new televisions to watch the game at home.

According to the survey, the 45 million people hosting a Super Bowl party should expect a full house, with 27% of those surveyed planning to attend a party to celebrate the big game. Bars and restaurants can also expect a good turnout with 12.4 million people planning to head out to watch at their favorite local spot.

More than 43% of viewers say the game itself is the key, while 24 say they tune in to watch the commercials, 15% want to hang out with friends, and 12% are there for the half-time show.

When it comes to the commercials, 78% of viewers say they watch them for entertainment and 18% say they make them more aware of the advertiser’s brand. But only 10% of viewers say the commercials influence them to purchase products, 16% say advertisers should save their money and pass the savings along to the consumers, and 10% say the commercials make the game last too long.

“As a favorite American past-time, the Super Bowl is a great chance for viewers to reconnect with friends and family after having a nice break after the holiday season,” Prosper Principal Analyst Pam Goodfellow said. “Even though the number of viewers is slightly down this year, plenty are still planning to enjoy the day by watching it at their favorite bar or friend’s place, wearing their lucky jerseys and hoping their favorite team wins.”

The survey, which asked 7,591 consumers about their Super Bowl plans, was conducted January 4 -11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.