Supervalu names Anne Dament senior VP

Executive will head retail merchandising, marketing functions

MINNEAPOLIS — Supervalu Inc. has appointed Anne Dament as senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing. In this role, she will lead the company’s retail banner operations, oversee the retail merchandising and marketing functions, and report to Mark Gross, Supervalu’s president and chief executive officer.

Dament, a 25-year retail veteran who began her career at Supervalu, most recently served as senior vice president of merchandising for Target Corp. where she oversaw food merchandising for its grocery business, including perishables, non-perishables, food service and private label brands. She left that post in November after 18 months in the job.

“I’m thrilled that Anne is joining our leadership team,” said Gross. “As we focus on improving our retail store performance, Anne’s experience across varied retail and merchandising disciplines should prove extremely beneficial. Anne is a dynamic, collaborative leader with great experience building and leading high performing teams through transformation and change.”

“Returning to Supervalu provides a great opportunity to collaborate with grocery veterans I’ve respected throughout my career. Together, I’m looking forward to bringing a renewed energy to our retail banners,” said Dament.

Prior to joining Target, Dament spent seven years in senior level positions at PetSmart, including roles as vice president of merchandising solutions and vice president of services. Dament’s retail career also includes 10 years in roles of increasing responsibility for Safeway where she held numerous category director positions, as well as the positions of vice president, business unit general manager, homecare and general merchandise; group vice president, Safeway.com; and group vice president, perishable strategy.