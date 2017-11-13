Supervalu promotes Anne Dament

MINNEAPOLIS — Supervalu Inc. said Monday that it has promoted Anne Dament to executive vice president of retail, marketing and private brands. The move is one of three executive changes announced by the company.

The company also said that Karla Robertson, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, will resign from her position, effective November 17, to join Pentair plc. She will be succeeded by Stuart McFarland, who currently serves as vice president, associate general counsel and assistant corporate secretary, with a focus on corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, securities and corporate governance. McFarland has worked at Supervalu since 2010 in positions of increasing responsibility. Before that he was an associate at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Los Angeles.

Dament rejoined Supervalu in January as senior vice president after a stint at Target Corp.

“Anne is a smart, creative, and dynamic leader and has made a significant impact on our team in a short time frame,” said Supervalu president and chief executive officer Mark Gross. “Over the last year, she’s set a positive vision for our retail initiatives, particularly here in Minnesota, introduced exciting new product innovation to wholesale and retail, and brought greater collaboration between our retail and wholesale teams.”