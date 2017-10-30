Target big on small format

NEW YORK — Retail giant Target Corp. has opened its new concept store in Midtown Manhattan, right across the street from the flagship Macy’s Inc. store.

Located on West 34th Street in Herald Square, this is one of several small-format stores Target is opening in New York City. The first opened in Tribeca last October, and two more are slated to open in coming years — one in the East Village and another in Hell’s Kitchen.

The Herald Square store measures 43,000 square feet and has two levels, with entrances on 34th Street and 33rd Street. It features an open market grocery section, clothing, standard household items and an order pickup area for online orders.

Target chief executive officer Brian Cornell reported sales per square foot at small-format stores in urban markets and college towns are twice those of regular stores.

This new location will cater to residents, tourists and commuters on the go to find essentials, everyday items and a unique assortment mix. Target said the store was “designed with its guests’ needs in mind, including convenient grab-and-go food and beverage items, apparel for the whole family and home items dedicated to refreshing small living spaces.”

The two-level Herald Square location offers 16 self-serve checkouts because it anticipates high commuter traffic. With a small grocery area near one entrance, shoppers are able to grab some fruit or a sandwich and leave quickly; the larger grocery area is on the lower level.

The store also offers an exceptional high-tech beauty area. Beauty is an important category for many retailers right now as they try to compete with popular rivals Sephora and Ulta. The store also features a CVS Pharmacy, and Harry’s, the mail-order shaving kit company with which Target has a partnership, has its own “lounge” by the escalator.

Target is using the location to refine its strategy of offering a specialty store feeling. This is also the first store to sell Target-branded merchandise such as mugs and T-shirts emblazoned with the bull’s eye mascot.

“The addition of the Herald Square store location is exciting for Target as we expand our footprint with small-format stores in Manhattan,” said Target senior vice president of properties Mark Schindele.

Target has been putting focus on its small-format stores, allowing it to operate outside its conventional big-box setup that is usually two or three times the size. The company’s strategic priorities include reaching guests in new ways by expanding small-format stores in dense urban and suburban neighborhoods, as well as on college campuses.

Target sees these new concept stores as an opportunity to leverage its new stores for both in-store and online shopping. The company is also testing store-curb pickup for online grocery customers at some stores in the Minneapolis area. By comparison, Walmart has 1,000 stores that offer curbside pickup for online grocery shoppers and plans to double that figure next year.

The Herald Square location is part of a wave of about a dozen new store openings by Target in such urban markets as Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Cornell said that the remodels have been well received and the company is accelerating plans to remodel 1,000 of its 1,800 stores by 2020, up from the original plan of 600.