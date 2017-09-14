Target to boost holiday hiring

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. on Wednesday announced plans to hire about 100,000 extra workers to staff its stores this holiday season, an increase of just over 40% compared to the 70,000 it hired last year.

The retailer said it also plans to hire 4,500 team members at the company’s distribution and fulfillment centers to replenish products to stores and fulfill digital sales throughout the season.

“Target has made significant investments in our business throughout 2017, and our commitment to hire 100,000 team members for the holidays will make shopping at Target even easier and more fun during one of the busiest times of the year,” said Target chief stores officer Janna Potts. “Target team members play such an important role in helping guests as they prepare to celebrate the holidays with their families. As always, we will provide our seasonal team members with meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills, and offer great benefits, including a variety of schedules and team member discounts.”

Target earlier this week announced price cuts in a bid to boost traffic at its stores, and last month the retailer said it intends to expand its ship-from-store capabilities to more stores in advance of the holiday season, which will mean that more than 1,400 stores will be set up to ship products directly to customers. Target also is expanding its Restock home delivery service to more markets.