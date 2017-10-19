Target debuts in Midtown Manhattan

Outlet is one of 11 small-format stores opening this week

New York — Target Corp. held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday night for a new small-format store located directly across the street from the flagship Macy’s department store in Midtown Manhattan.

The new Herald Square store, which officially opens to the public on Friday morning, is one of 11 small-format stores Target is opening across the country this week. (A 12th store, a traditional size Target store, is opening this week in Honolulu.) The other 10 small-format stores are debuting in:

Minneapolis Uptown

Bensonhurst, Brooklyn

Port Washington, N.Y. (Long Island)

Mission Hills, Los Angeles

Orange, Calif.

Chicago (Lakeview, on Ashland Avenue)

Oak Park, Ill.

Skokie, Ill.

Philadelphia Art Museum

The Herald Square Target is the retailer’s second small-format store in Manhattan and its eighth across the city’s five boroughs. Target estimates that more than more than 42,000 locals, commuters and tourists will walk past this store each day.

Target said it is on track to open 28 small-format stores this year, and expects to be operating more than 130 — including outlets in Manhattan’s Lower East Side and East Village — by the end of 2019.