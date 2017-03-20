Target to expand in Manhattan

Small-format store planned for Herald Square

NEW YORK —Target on Monday announced plans to open a 43,000-square-foot small-format store in Manhattan’s Herald Square, across the street from Macy’s flagship store and just one block from the commuter hub at Penn Station.

The new store is set to open in October, and will be one of 30 stores Target plans to open this year. It will be the company’s third location in Manhattan, joining stores in the neighborhoods of Harlem and Tribeca stores, but it won’t be the last. The retailer has previously announced plans for other small-format stores in Manhattan, including sites in East Village (projected to open summer 2018) and Hell’s Kitchen (projected to open in 2019).

The company is focused on expanding Target’s small-format stores in dense urban neighborhoods, with New York being a priority market for the company’s growth. Target’s flexible store design allows for stores in smaller locations with assortments that are tailored to meet the needs of local guests.

According to Target, he two-level Herald Square store will have two entrances, one off of 34th Street, and the other off of 33rd Street. The store will feature modern décor elements, including concrete floors, wood plank walls and ceilings, pendant and LED lighting and elevated merchandise assortment displays. The retailer said the outlet will offer a quick-trip shopping experience with a curated assortment that includes:

Apparel and accessories, highlighted at the store’s 34th Street entrance.

Grab-and-go food and beverage items, located off of the 33rd Street entrance. (Additional grocery, including fresh food, will be available in the store’s lower level.

Home items tailored for small living spaces.

Health, personal care and beauty products.

The store will also include a CVS Pharmacy and will feature Target’s Order Pickup service, which allows customers to buy products online and pick them up at the store.

“The addition of the Herald Square store location is exciting for Target as we expand our footprint with small-format stores in Manhattan,” Mark Schindele, the retailer’s senior vice president of properties, said in a statement. “Not only will we be able to serve the thousands of working professionals that travel through Herald Square each day, but we’ll have the opportunity to showcase Target’s exclusive brands and compelling offers for the many tourists from around the world who shop in this vibrant neighborhood in Manhattan.”