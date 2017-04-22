Target innovation chief Casey Carl to depart

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp.’s chief innovation and strategy officer Casey Carl reportedly plans to leave the company, effective May 5.

Carl was the executive in charge of imagining the future of retailing at Target, according to a report in the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper, which noted that many of his projects, including a store-of-the-future concept that was to be built in Silicon Valley, have been shelved as the retailer has focused on such more basic issues as store remodels and price cuts in an effort to boost sales.

Target chief executive officer Brian Cornell announced Carl’s departure in an e-mail to headquarters employees, the Star Tribune reported, adding that Cornell said Target plans to seek a replacement who will help boost Target’s core business while seeking new avenues of growth.

“Innovation is alive and well at Target,” Cornell wrote. “Our new leader’s job will be to build upon the progress we’ve made. And while this leader will play a critical role in Target’s innovation story, it’s not a story they will write alone. Innovation must be a mind-set, an essential component of every business, every strategy and every team.”