Target to raise minimum wage for workers

Retailer will boost pay to $11 an hour in October

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. on Monday said it will raise its minimum wage to $11 an hour in October. A further increase, to $15 an hour, is promised by the end of 2020. The retailer said the increases will allow it to continue to recruit and retain good people, who in turn will provide a better store experience for customers.

“Target has a long history of investing in our team members,” ,” said Target chairman and CEO Brian Cornell. “We care about and value the more than 323,000 individuals who come together every day with an absolute commitment to serving our guest. Target has always offered market competitive wages to our team members. With this latest commitment, we’ll be providing even more meaningful pay, as well as the tools, training and support our team needs to build their skills, develop professionally and offer the service and expertise that set Target apart.”

By moving to an $11 minimum hourly wage this fall, Target will provide pay increases to thousands of employees across the country in advance of the holiday season. The company noted that the new minimum wage will also apply to the more than 100,000 seasonal hourly workers Target plans to hire for the holiday season.

The commitment to move to a minimum hourly wage of $15 will be implemented between now and the end of 2020, the company said. Target’s last major wage increase was in 2016, when the company moved to a $10 minimum hourly wage.