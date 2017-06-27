Target Restock delivery service debuts

Pilot program tested in Minneapolis-St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. on Tuesday kicked off a test of a new next-day delivery service in its home market here.

Called Target Restock, the service allows customers to go online and order a box full of dry grocery and household products, and then have that box delivered to their homes by the next business day for a flat fee of $4.99 per box.

“Target Restock is all about making the Target Run easier — and helping our guests save time in their busy lives,” said Mike McNamara, chief information and digital officer, Target. “We look forward to seeing how guests in our hometown market respond to this new offering.”

Available only to customers who have Target’s RedCard credit card and a Target.com, the Target Restock service has an assortment of some 10,000 items. Customers can search for specific products or browse by categories or brands, and as they add items to their box a grey bar at the top of the screen shows the percentage of space each item in the box has taken up and the amount of space that’s left. Boxes are filled at a local store, and orders placed by 2 p.m. are delivered to the customer’s home the next business day.

Target said it will continue to fine-tune the experience and test new enhancements during the test.