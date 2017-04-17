Target tabs senior VP, grocery

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. has named Jeff Burt senior vice president of grocery, fresh food and beverage. Burt joins Target from Kroger Co., where he most recently served as president of the Fred Meyer division. He assumed his new post effective April 10.

In this role, Burt will be charged with helping to advance and execute Target’s food and beverage strategy. He replaces Anne Dament, who left Target in November after 18 months on the job. (Dament recently rejoined Supervalu Inc. as senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing.) Burt will report to Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Mark Tritton.

“After an extensive search to find a new leader to join our team, I’m confident that Jeff is the right person for the charge,” Tritton said in a statement. “His vast industry expertise will accelerate our plans to bring a unique food and beverage experience to Target guests. He’s an enthusiastic and passionate leader with the deep knowledge in food and beverage that Target needs to build on recent progress and drive future growth.”

As president of the Fred Meyer division, Burt was responsible for the executive management of stores, fuel stations, distribution centers, manufacturing plants and 38,000 employees. Burt held a number of leadership positions during his 30-year career at Kroger, including leading the chain’s central division, overseeing various merchandise categories, as well as overall merchandising and operations.

“I’ve always admired the love that shoppers have for Target,” said Burt. “There is an opportunity to harness the power of the Target brand to more clearly cater to what consumers want when they’re shopping for food and beverage. I am eager to join the team to help fuel the work that’s under way and propel the business forward.”

Kroger, meanwhile, has named Joe Grieshaber to Burt’s former post as president of Fred Meyer Stores.

Grieshaber has been serving as president of Kroger’s Columbus division, which operates food stores primarily in central, northwest and southeast Ohio. Succeeding him in that role will be Dan De La Rosa, who currently serves as vice president of merchandising at Fred Meyer.

Grieshaber began his career with Kroger in 1983 as a store management trainee in Nashville. He has served in a variety of leadership roles with Kroger, including meat merchandiser, district manager and vice president of merchandising for the Columbus division. He was named president of Dillons in 2010, and he became president of Kroger’s Columbus division in 2015.

De La Rosa, who succeeds him in that role, joined the company in 1980 and was named to his most recent position at Fred Meyer in 2015.