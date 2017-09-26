Target ups digital ante with beacon tech

Just weeks after announcing the addition of its Cartwheel savings program to the Target mobile app, Target Corp. is upping the digital ante with beacon and Bluetooth technology to enhance the in-store shopping experience.

The discount retailer says Target app users will be able to see their location on the app’s map as they navigate the store. And as customers use the in-store location technology to shop, the app will display nearby Cartwheel deals.

Plans call for the Bluetooth and beacon technology to go live in about half of Target’s stores in time for the holidays. Target describes the new capability as “GPS for your shopping cart.”

“Now you’ll never have to miss out on an opportunity to save. This promises to make it easier than ever to find what you’re looking for, so you can fill up your cart and get on your way,” according to Mike McNamara, chief information and digital officer at Target.

In a video on the new technology, McNamara says he wants Target’s digital experiences “to be every bit as delightful as shopping in one of our stores.”

“We’re working on new ways to blend digital technologies with stores to enhance the shopping experience,” he explains.

The integration of Cartwheel into the main Target app “means guests now have one place where they can map out their store trip, get great deals from Cartwheel and the weekly ad, check out Target’s online and in-store assortments, and make online purchases,” McNamara says in the video.

“And all of this is just a small preview of what’s to come. We’re only just getting started,” he adds.