TIGI Cosmetics makes mass retail debut at CVS

COPPELL, Texas — This month, TIGI Cosmetics is making its mass-market retail premiere at CVS Pharmacy stores.

TIGI Cosmetics said 60 of its products will be sold in 2,000 CVS drug stores nationwide as well as on CVS.com. Inside CVS stores, TIGI makeup will get high-visibility placement on the retailer’s “Trend Wall,” which spotlights new launches to beauty shoppers.

TIGI noted that the CVS rollout marks the first time that its brand is available at a major national retailer. A favorite among leading makeup artists, TIGI products are targeted at the professional beauty market and sold in salons and online.

“As a brand loved by the professional makeup industry, TIGI Cosmetics is devoted to keeping cosmetic artistry a core part of the brand. By partnering with CVS Pharmacy, we can now offer a new avenue of direct purchase for the makeup artist community and the CVS beauty enthusiast,” stated Laurie Enright, director of marketing for TIGI Cosmetics. “We are excited to expand upon our professional heritage and give more customers the tools they need to create a cosmetic masterpiece.”

TIGI said its cosmetics offerings at CVS were developed and specially curated to help customers “achieve a flawless complexion and experiment with color.”

Products include the following: Diamond Lipsticks ($26 suggested retail price), which feature an angled-shape for precise application and are infused with vitamin E and rose hip seed oil to condition lips all day long; Perfect Eyeliners ($21), with a creamy formula that goes on smooth and includes a smudgy tip for a smoky eye look; and High Definition Setting Powder ($38), which includes micro-pigments that help blur out fine lines and pores while mattifying skin for a smooth, soft-focus finish, the company said.

“This is an exciting time for the TIGI Cosmetics brand,” commented Hazel Smith, brand manager at TIGI. “CVS Pharmacy has a prestigious position within the beauty industry and continues to turn heads with their ever-growing selection of product offerings. We are excited to tie our brand name to such a phenomenal partner and look forward to continued success.”