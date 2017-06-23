Time Inc. Retail veteran Joe Bivona retires

NEW YORK — Time Inc. Retail announced the retirement of longtime executive Joe Bivona, who served at the company for 29 years.

Bivona’s most recent position with the media publishing giant was vice president of customer ­development.

“The decision to leave the company was not an easy one. My career at Time Inc. has been both personally and professionally rewarding,” Bivona said.

Bivona added that his wife of 39 years, Laura, deserves most of the credit for all that he has achieved during his career. “She is the rock who has remained by my side during the good times and the bad. We are both very excited to start our next journey,” he explained.

“I would also like to thank all my colleagues, friends and mentors for their overwhelming support — they not only believed in me but also helped me to succeed. I have enjoyed working with and learning from my colleagues and hope that our paths will cross again both personally and professionally. I truly valued and enjoyed all the relationships which have been forged over the past 29 years,” Bivona commented.

Time Inc. Retail is the largest publisher in the world, with more than 130 magazine titles, including Time, People, Fortune and InStyle.