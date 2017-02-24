Tom’s of Maine grows natural body care line

KENNEBUNK, Maine

— Tom’s of Maine has extended its personal care product roster with newest additions to its natural body care line.

The natural products company this week launched three body washes and four beauty bars, now available at retailers nationwide. Made with most trusted botanicals, the dermatologist-tested Natural Moisturizing Body Washes and reformulated Natural Beauty Bars contain no artificial fragrances or preservatives and aren’t animal-tested.

Tom’s of Maine Natural Beauty Bars (5 oz.) are triple-milled for a smooth, long-lasting soap. Packaging changes, including a shift to single-layer, 100% recycled paper versus a paperboard box, have halved package weight for a smaller carbon footprint.

The Natural Beauty Bars come in four varieties: creamy coconut (with organic and Fair Trade virgin coconut oil), lavender tea tree (with organic and Fair Trade raw shea butter), orange blossom (with organic Moroccan argan oil) and morning mint (with organic and Fair Trade raw shea butter).

Complementing the new bars is Tom’s of Maine Natural Moisturizing Body Wash (12 oz.), made with a premium blend of ingredients and offered in three varieties: creamy coconut (with organic and Fair Trade virgin coconut oil), lavender tea tree (with organic and Fair Trade raw shea butter) and orange blossom (with organic Moroccan argan oil).

“We often think about what we put in our bodies but don’t always give a second thought to the products we put on our skin, which is just as important,” according to Liz Eddy, brand manager at Tom’s of Maine. “Our body care products were carefully formulated to maintain your skin’s moisture using only naturally derived ingredients.”

Tom’s of Maine full product lineup spans personal, beauty and oral care, including toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, deodorant, antiperspirant, bar soap, body wash, body lotion, hand cream, lip balm and baby care items.