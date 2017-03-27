Top merchant, marketer appointed by Walgreens

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens has appointed Joseph Hartsig as chief merchandising officer and Adam Holyk as chief marketing officer.

The chain also named Steve Turner vice president and chief information officer. All three will start in their new positions on April 1.

Hartsig and Holyk will report to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) co-chief operating officer Alex Gourlay and join the Walgreens Enterprise Operating Committee.

Hartsig also will report to Annie Murphy, WBA’s chief customer officer, while Holyk will also report to Andy Gibson, senior vice president and director of global consumer brands.

Hartsig has been senior vice president of merchandising and omnichannel for Walgreens. In his new post, he will continue to lead the merchandising team, which he has done since last August, and he will oversee digital commerce and mobile services, with a strategic focus on bolstering the retailer’s omnichannel ­capabilities.

Hartsig joined Walgreens in September 2015 as group vice president of merchandising strategic projects and has led the marketing, loyalty and digital commerce organizations. Before coming to Walgreens, he was chief merchandising and marketing officer for Essendant, a Fortune 500 wholesaler of business essentials, and senior vice president of merchandising at Sam’s Club.

Holyk is returning to Walgreens after serving as vice president of corporate strategy development at WBA since February 2015. He started his career at Walgreens in August 2011 as divisional vice president of customer loyalty and later became group vice president of customer insights. Prior to working at Walgreens, he held senior roles at market analytics specialist dunnhumby, working with Kroger Co., Macy’s and Shoppers Drug Mart, where he helped manage Canada’s leading retailer loyalty program.

With their appointments, Hartsig and Holyk will take over for Linda Filler, who holds the titles of president of retail products as well as chief merchandising and marketing officer and is slated to leave WBA April 1. Filler had begun at Walgreens as retail products president and chief merchant in January 2015, joining the drug chain from specialty retailer Claire’s Stores.

Turner joined Walgreens in 2009. He has been vice president of service delivery and infrastructure, and he has also held leadership roles at the company in e-commerce, data analytics, digital, mobile and infrastructure operations.

Before working at Walgreens, Turner held various operations and technology leadership roles at Orbitz and Intuit. He also had engineering roles as a contractor for the Department of Defense and served in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologic technician. He has been working closely with Abhi Dhar, the chain’s current CIO, to transition responsibilities.

“Steve’s experience and his deep knowledge of our systems position him well to move into this new role,” the company said in a statement.