Uniquely J brand launched by Walmart’s Jet.com

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Walmart’s Jet.com online retail unit has unveiled a new consumer essentials brand called Uniquely J.



More than 50 SKUs are now available for Uniquely J, spanning such categories as coffee, condiments, cleaning, laundry, pantry, paper and food storage. Jet.com said more items will be added to the brand in the coming months and going forward.

Uniquely J is targeted at Jet.com’s “busy, discerning shopper,” the company said, and sports bold, stylish packaging specially designed by artists from around the world. In addition, Jet.com said, Uniquely J products were developed with qualities sought by its shoppers, including plant-based ingredients for the cleaning products, USDA Certified organic and Fair Trade Certified beans for coffee and BPA-free plastics for the food storage bags.

“Uniquely J was created to make it easier for busy consumers to get their everyday essentials without having to give up the things they care about,” Dan Hooker, general manager of private brands at Jet.com and Walmart eCommerce, said in a statement. “With Uniquely J, we want to eliminate the trade-offs consumers face. The purchase decision becomes an easy one when each product offers the trifecta of quality, style and value.”

Products available at launch include Uniquely J Organic Sriracha Sauce, 16 oz.; Uniquely J Organic Teriyaki Sauce, 14 oz.; Uniquely J Clean Living All Purpose Cleaner, lemon thyme basil scent, 28 oz.; Uniquely J Clean Living All Purpose Cleaning Wipes, lemon thyme basil scent, 75 count; Uniquely J Clean Living Sport Laundry Detergent 2x Strength, bamboo cedar scent, 33 loads; Uniquely J Ultra Strong Toilet Paper, 12 double rolls; Uniquely J Double Seal Sandwich Bags, 100 count; Uniquely J Organic and Fair Trade Medium Roast Ground Coffee, Peruvian, 16 oz.; and Uniquely J Organic Medium Salsa, 16 oz.

Uniquely J’s pricing is intended be as attractive as its quality and design, Jet.com noted. For example, Jet.com customers will pay less than $20, or 37 cents per cup, for 54 cups of Uniquely J 54 Count Single Cup Coffee and 19 cents per load with 100-load-size Uniquely J Liquid Laundry Detergent 2X Strength in lavender white tea scent.

“We’re excited to introduce Uniquely J to consumers, confident that they’ll embrace the products and soon begin to consider them essential to their day-to-day shopping,” Jet.com president Liza Landsman said in a statement. “Uniquely J is not just Jet.com’s entry into the private brands space; it also furthers our efforts to serve the metropolitan consumer with a select assortment of premium products while also offering them a great shopping experience.”

Branding design consultancy Elmwood, whose New York studio worked with Jet.com on Uniquely J, said the new label marks “a radical new direction for branding in the private label category.”

“Digital shopping has become the norm among urban Millennials, but there is a clear role for both online and in-store shopping in the near future,” according to Camilla Crane, director of strategy at Elmwood. “The consumer brands that embrace this unpredictable retail landscape and learn to flex seamlessly between digital and physical channels, while offering consumers something unique, will win. That is what we have delivered for Uniquely J.”