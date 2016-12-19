Upsher-Smith divests AmLactin brands

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc. has agreed to sell its AmLactin family of skin care brands to Sandoz Inc.

Upsher-Smith says the move is part of its strategy to focus with greater precision on its mission of delivering high-value, high-quality generics and novel therapies to customers.

Founded in 1919, Upsher-Smith describes itself as a growing, fully integrated, family-owned pharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering high-value, high-quality therapies and solutions that measurably improve individuals’ lives. The company has a particular focus on developing therapies for people living with central nervous system conditions, such as seizure disorders.

The company recently said that it plans to build and expand its portfolio of generic products, to partner on new early stage drugs discovered by U.K.-based Proximagen and to contribute to the advancement of personalized, precision medicine by supporting the work of the independent genetic research company Pairnomix.