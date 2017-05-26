Wahl adds Father’s Day gift options

STERLING, Ill. — Wahl Clipper Corp. has introduced three new grooming tools that it has positioned as potential Father’s Day gifts.

The Wahl Lithium Ion Multigroom is described as a new and improved facial hair trimmer that features four heads to accommodate 13 cutting lengths. It is an all-in-one arsenal for trimming, shaving and detailing that uses lithium ion technology that delivers a 3 ½ hour runtime and one minute quick charge. The product sells for a suggested $39.99.

The Wahl Comfort Grip Pro Clipper has a compact size and soft grip handle for ease-of-use and comfort. The clipper has Wahl’s proprietary high torque rotary motor for no snag cutting and an 8-foot industrial power cord. It sells for a suggested $49.99.

The Wahl LifeProof Shaver is billed as virtually indestructible. The waterproof shaver has a sporty yellow shock-proof housing, and fits easily in a gym bag, brief case or glove compartment, according to the company. Powered by lithium ion technology, the shaver has a 90-minute run time, a five minute quick charge and a one hour full charge and sells for a suggested $79.99.