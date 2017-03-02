Wahl launches new line of shavers

STERLING, Ill. — Wahl Clipper Corp. has just introduced three shavers that promise to “get back to the grooming fundamentals of speed, comfort, convenience, reliability and ease,” the company said.

The products — LifeProof Shaver, Speed Shave and Smart Shave — are being supported with a national television, radio and streaming advertising campaign scheduled to run through the second quarter of 2017.

“Every year competitors launch new flashy products that don’t last,” says Steven Yde, vice president of marketing at Wahl’s North American Consumer Division. “Meaningful innovation has guided the development of the new line of shavers along with our continued commitment to provide guys what they truly want — a fast, easy, close shave.”

The Wahl LifeProof Shaver is for the rugged on-the-go guy who wants his shaver built to complement his active lifestyle, the company says, noting that the LifeProof Shaver is designed to be virtually indestructible with sporty yellow shock-proof housing. The shaver is waterproof up to one meter and has rugged rubber grips.

The Wahl Speed Shave promises a fast, close and comfortable shave, with precision-ground blades for no-snag detailing. Then there is the Wahl Smart Shave, billed as a polished stainless steel grooming tool with a meter LED charge indicator, an advanced foil cutting system and a precision-ground trimmer for sharp edges and clean lines.

Powered by Wahl Lithium Ion Technology, the shavers have a 90-minute run time. The company said the shavers are both reliable and ready to go whenever needed, with a five minute quick charge and a one hour full charge. The Advanced Speedflex precision shaving foil technology is said to guarantees a fast, smooth, close and comfortable shave along with a wide precision trimmer blade for quick and easy detailing. The wet/dry shaving feature offers the convenience to use the shaver anywhere and makes it easy to clean while the ergonomic no-slip rubber grips make it comfortable to hold.

Dual floating foil shaver heads with both symmetrical and asymmetrical foil patterns are designed to lift and cut hairs no matter which direction they are growing. The bi-directional long hair intercept cutter bar is designed to shave even better after three to four days of growth. The fully washable stainless steel foils offer easy clean up. All three shavers also have an electronic travel lock that keeps them from accidentally turning.