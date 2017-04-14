Walgreens adds NYX Cosmetics to beauty lineup

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Continuing to enhance its beauty care offering, Walgreens plans to roll out NYX Cosmetics products to select stores this year.

NYX Professional Makeup productsPlans call for NYX Professional Makeup products to become available in almost 2,000 Walgreens drug stores nationwide and in Puerto Rico by this fall. The NYX products are being sold now on Walgreens.com.

Walgreens said select stores will also offer testers for NYX Professional Makeup, L’Oreal and Maybelline branded products by the end of the year.

“We are pleased to offer NYX Professional Makeup products to our beauty customers as we continue our journey to become America’s most loved beauty destination,” Lauren Brindley, group vice president and general merchandise manager for beauty and personal care at Walgreens, said in a statement. “NYX Professional Makeup products are known for exceptional quality at affordable prices, and new products and experiences are key to our ongoing transformation in this area.”

The NYX rollout is the latest effort in Walgreens’ Beauty Differentiation concept, a multi-year program to provide customers with an elevated beauty experience.

Launched last year, the initiative has included the addition of Walgreens Boots Alliance flagship brands such as No7 and Soap & Glory on Walgreens.com and in 1,800 Walgreens stores.

A new beauty consultant role has also been introduced as part of the Beauty Differentiation effort to provie customers with expert advice on clinical skin care and cosmetics. Tester products also are offered on No7 and Soap & Glory displays in stores remodeled with the Beauty Differentiation concept.

Most recently, Walgreens has added Botanics, an all-natural line of products, to its website and to select stores through the program.