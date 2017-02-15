Walgreens chief merchant Linda Filler to depart

Executive will remain strategic advisor after April 1 exit

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens chief merchant Linda Filler is leaving the drug chain effective April 1.

A Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) spokesman on Wednesday confirmed the departure of Filler, who holds the titles of president of retail products as well as chief merchandising and marketing officer.

“We appreciate Linda’s contributions to our company. Under her leadership, we have created a clear plan to accelerate our progress in retail products and we’re seeing market share growth and improvement in customer satisfaction,” WBA said in a statement. “Linda has agreed to act in a strategic advisory capacity to us beyond this date. In addition, she has plans to accept a second public company board role and to devote more time to her family.”

Filler started at Walgreens as retail products president and chief merchant in January 2015. She joined the drug chain from specialty retailer Claire’s Stores Inc., where she served as president for over a year.

Before that, Filler was executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club from 2007 to 2012. She also led the Walmart warehouse club chain’s owned brand strategy.

Filler joined Sam’s from Kraft Foods Group Inc., where she served as executive vice president of global strategy and M&A from 2004 to 2007. Prior to that, she was chief executive officer of the Hanes Underwear and Socks Group at Hanesbrands Inc. from 2000 to 2003.

When Filler joined Walgreens, the company noted her broad and deep expertise in retail merchandising and marketing, her experience across a range of product lines and strong supplier relationships.

WBA hasn’t yet named a replacement for Filler, the company spokesman said.

“We are working on how these important areas of our business will be led in the future and will follow up with further announcements over the next few weeks,” WBA stated.