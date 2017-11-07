Walgreens offers FedEx drop-off, pickup services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Corp. and Walgreen Co. have announced an agreement where FedEx package pickup and drop-off services will be available in more than 7,500 Walgreens stores across all 50 U.S. states.

FedEx and Walgreens first revealed the partnership 10 months ago. Now — thanks in part to that deal — 80% of the U.S. population is nine minutes away from a FedEx hold location, according to Raj Subramaniam, executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer for FedEx Corp.

“We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for our customers ahead of the holiday season, and we look forward to continuing to work with Walgreens to offer convenient and secure pickup and drop-off services around the country,” Subramaniam said. “As online shopping grows, our customers are searching for flexible options, and we stand ready to deliver.”

Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president of operations, added, “Our offering with FedEx is another way customers will find our stores even more accessible to meet their needs. It helps our customers by providing a safe and secure delivery option, while making it easy for them to ship returns and other packages through the FedEx networks.

The Walgreens partnership is a piece of the overall FedEx OnSite expansion, which allows customers to pickup, drop-off, hold and redirect packages to select Walgreens, Kroger, Albertsons and other designated locations.