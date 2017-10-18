Walgreens plans technology center in Chicago

DEERFIELD, Ill. —Walgreens is constructing a new technology center of excellence at its downtown Chicago office in the Sullivan Center.

Announcing the project with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Walgreens said it will bring about 300 technology jobs to the new facility. That addition, plus new hires and relocations from its Deerfield, Ill., support office, will double the number of employees at its 36 S. Wabash Ave. office in the Sullivan Center.

The Walgreens technology center of excellence will host much of the drug chain’s retail pharmacy technology team, along with its digital, mobile and e-commerce technology staff now working at the location, the company said.

Space is now being built out at the Walgreens downtown office to accommodate the new tech facility.

“We are excited to bring more technology jobs to the city of Chicago and establish a technology center of excellence that will focus on delivering state-of-the-art systems to our more than 8,000 drug stores nationwide,” Walgreens president Alex Gourlay said in a statement. “Chicago is where Walgreens began as a single drug store in 1901, and expanding our downtown presence will help us retain and attract the best talent to continue developing our digital and technology capabilities.”

Walgreens currently employs more than 3,500 people and operates 136 drug stores in the city of Chicago.

“Chicago and Walgreens have a long and shared history of innovation and ingenuity,” Emanuel commented. ‘That history makes Chicago the perfect city for Walgreens to locate 300 jobs and make an investment in its future.”