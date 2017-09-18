Walmart to build new headquarters

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is planning to build a new headquarters in its hometown here. The new facility, which is expected to take five to seven years to complete, will replace the location that has housed the retailer’s corporate offices since 1971.

Walmart revealed its plans for the new headquarters to employees on Friday.

One reason the company wants a new headquarters is for building a new headquarters is to consolidate operations currently housed in about 20 separate buildings into one campus, improving efficiency and facilitating collaboration.

“This has been contemplated for a number of years,” a company spokesman told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. “We believe that these new facilities are going to help us accelerate change. It’s going to help us accommodate a more digitally-native workforce. More collaboration, more speed. The goal is to get the most out of our existing teams and to help us attract the next generation of talent.”

The new facility will be located on a 350-acre tract of land near downtown Bentonville.