Walmart to combine buying for web and stores

Move aims to boost efficiency, improve online offerings

NEW YORK — Walmart plans to combine its buying operations so that the same merchants purchase products for the retailer’s stores and its web site, according to a report by Reuters. The move should help Walmart leverage its considerable buying power to make its online offering more compelling to consumers.

Anonymous suppliers quoted in the Reuters story said they had been contacted by Walmart about the change, which is meant to make the buying process more efficient. Walmart’s buying teams for its stores and its e-commerce operation currently operate independently, according to the sources, who said Walmart plans to announce the changes in a meeting with suppliers later this week.

The move is part of Walmart’s ongoing efforts to better compete with Amazon.com Inc. in the online space. Late last month Walmart announced that it would offer free two-day shipping on their Walmart.com purchases, without a membership fee. The new free shipping option replaces Walmart’s previous Shipping Pass two-day shipping program, which required shoppers to pay an annual membership fee of $49. (Amazon’s Prime service, which has an annual membership fee of $99, includes free two-day shipping on many items, along with such additional perks as free music and video streaming.)

The free shipping program was announced by Marc Lore, Walmart’s new e-commerce chief, who joined the giant retailer last year with its purchase of Jet.com.

“We are moving at the speed of a startup,” Lore said at the time. “Two-day free shipping is the first of many moves we will be making to enhance the customer experience and accelerate growth.”

The combination of its buying operations should help Walmart improve the selection of merchandise it offers online, and ensure that it can offer the lowest possible prices. In the future, suppliers will deal with Walmart’s buying team at its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters for both in-store and online sales, rather than dealing with two separate buying teams. Walmart will place one combined order for merchandise destined for its web site and its store shelves, and items approved for sale in stores will also be approved for sale online. (Currently some products carried in Walmart’s stores are not available for sale online, because online sales volumes are too low.) Walmart’s buyers in San Bruno, Calif., will continue to handle online-only merchandise.

Walmart wants to create “a more efficient process that accelerates how we bring the full assortment of products in stores to Walmart.com,” company spokesman Lorenzo Lopez told Reuters, adding that the company expects Walmart.com’s buying team to focus on expanding the online assortment.

The assortment of merchandise available on Walmart.com grew last year from 8 million to more than 20 million items, according to Reuters, which added that more than 300 million items are available on Amazon.