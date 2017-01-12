Walmart CIO Terrell to leave post

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Karenann Terrell, executive vice president and chief information officer for Walmart, is leaving the company effective February 24. Walmart said it expects to announce new technology leadership soon. Terrell joined Walmart in 2010 as executive vice president of information systems, and she was promoted to chief information officer in February 2012. In that role she has been responsible for the largest segments of the global Walmart Technology portfolio, according to the company, including the Information Systems Division (ISD), Global Back Office Solutions, and Data and Analytics.

Before joining Walmart, Terrell was chief information officer of Baxter International Inc., where she was responsible for the company’s global IT function, supporting businesses worldwide. Prior to that she was chief information officer of the Chrysler Group and Mercedes-Benz North America. She began her career with General Motors, where her responsibilities included manufacturing and engineering for the Cadillac brand.

Terrell is a member of the board of trustees for the New York Hall of Science, a hands-on science and technology center. She also serves as executive sponsor of Walmart’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) initiatives. In addition, she was recently named the winner of the 2016 Fisher-Hopper Prize for Lifetime Achievement in CIO Leadership, presented by the Fisher CIO Leadership Program at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.