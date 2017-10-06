Walmart goes live on Google Express

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is now live on the Google Express e-commerce site, and the retailer is offering its customers a deal to get them to try ordering merchandise by voice.

From now until January 15, any customer who buys a Google Home or Google Home Mini speaker from Walmart will receive a coupon good for $25 off a Walmart order when they link their Walmart account to Google Express.

“By linking their accounts, customers save time and money by receiving recommendations based on their previous purchases made in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com,” noted Andrew Sun, general manager for the internet of Things at Walmart U.S. eCommerce, in a blog post.

Google Home is a speaker that also functions as the interface for Google’s virtual assistant, allowing consumers who order products (and do other things, such as searching the web) using just their voice. Google Home Mini is a new, smaller and less expensive version of the device.

“Everyone should have access to a virtual assistant, especially when it can be a tool to help make shopping more convenient,” Sun wrote. “That’s one of the reasons why we’re excited about the launch of the Google Home Mini. With a price tag of $49, it offers an affordable option for consumers who want to experience how a voice assistant can help them with everyday tasks — from getting answers to hands-free shopping.”