Walmart reorganizes executive ranks

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is realigning its top management to have several executives oversee both online and in-store operations.

Chief marketing officer Tony Rogers will now take on online and digital marketing efforts, including for Jet.com, according to an internal company memo cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Jeremy King, head of the WalmartLabs engineering team, is being promoted to U.S. chief technology officer, reporting to Jet.com founder Marc Lore and Greg Foran, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., the Journal said. Walmart bought Jet.com in September.

Scott Hilton, chief revenue officer of Jet.com, will become chief revenue officer for all e-commerce operations. Jamie Iannone, CEO of SamsClub.com will lead all Sam’s Club technology efforts, including in stores. Michael Bender, chief operating officer for e-commerce, will reportedly leave Walmart.

The new hierarchy will help the retailer communicate “in a more consistent way” with customers, wrote Lore, who runs Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce operations.

The retailer also hired Clay Johnson to be chief information officer. Johnson, who had been CIO at General Electric Co.’s GE Power, will focus on lowering costs and taking advantage of scale, employee experience and cybersecurity, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo, according to the Journal. Johnson succeeds Karenann Terrell, who will leave the company next month.

Also two Walmart veterans will shift to Sam’s. Gisel Ruiz, who has been executive vice president for the International People Division, will become executive vice president of operations for the warehouse club. Ashley Buchanan, who has been senior vice president of dry grocery for Walmart, will become Sam’s chief merchandising officer.