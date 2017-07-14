Walmart spotlights U.S.-made Hello Products

Hello Products LLC has been featured in Walmart’s campaign on its initiative to spend $250 billion on U.S.-made products through 2023.

The “naturally friendly” oral care company, based in Montclair, N.J., manufactures toothpaste for adults and kids, as well as toothbrushes and breath spray.

“We think this is a really big deal for many reasons, and we’re beyond thrilled to play a small role in their effort,” stated Hello Products founder Craig Dubitsky.

“Bringing a naturally friendly, daily-use product like hello to the largest brick-and-mortar retailer has been an incredible experience for us here at hello. We’re beyond fired-up to be able to offer products free from triclosan, artificial sweeteners, synthetic dyes, artificial flavors and peroxide to the largest number of people possible, and Walmart has been a supportive, transformative partner for us,” he commented.

In a video (see above) marking Hello’s spotlight in the campaign, Dubitsky said, “With Walmart as a partner, our business has grown over 400%.”

Hello also is featured in a Walmart blog post in connection with the made-in-USA campaign.

“I’m glad to see consumers’ growing interest in more natural and American-made products,” Dubitsky said in the blog posting.

He added, “I’m proud to have our children’s toothpaste sold at Walmart. Being on the shelves of the biggest retailer in the world means our naturally friendly products are available to more people.”