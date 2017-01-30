Walmart U.S., Sam’s executives shuffled

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Wal­mart is realigning its top management at its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club units as the company moves to have several executives oversee both online and in-store operations.

Doug McMillon, the company’s president and chief executive officer, said in a memo to employees that the moves were made to help Walmart become a “digital enterprise and to be enabled to a greater degree by technology.”

Chief marketing officer Tony Rogers will take on online and digital marketing efforts in a newly unified marketing organization that encompasses Walmart stores, Walmart.com and Jet.com.

Karenann Terrell, executive vice president and chief information officer for Walmart, is exiting on February 24. She will be replaced by Clay Johnson, a former executive at General Electric Co.

Johnson will assume the title of enterprise chief information officer and will “focus on lowering our costs, getting the benefits of scale, associate experience and cyber security,” according to ­McMillon.

Jeremy King, head of the WalmartLabs engineering team, is being promoted to U.S. chief technology officer, reporting to Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., and Marc Lore, who runs Walmart’s e-commerce operations in the United States. Lore, cofounder of e-commerce start-up Jet.com, came to Walmart last year after it acquired Jet to accelerate development of the seamless shopping experience that McMillon has identified as a priority. Lore’s team, which is a combination of individuals from Walmart and Jet.com, is working closely with Foran.

Scott Hilton, chief revenue officer of Jet.com, will become chief revenue officer for all e-commerce operations.

Liza Landsman was promoted to president of Jet.com from her prior position as chief customer officer.

Seth Beal was tapped for the new role of senior vice president of incubation and strategic partnerships with leadership over a team tasked with identifying new technologies to better serve Walmart customers. Previously Beal held the role of senior vice president over digital store operations for Walmart.com.

Jordan Sweetnam was named vice president of customer experience for product, focusing on products, shoppers and faster execution. Sweetnam was formerly the vice president of global product for Walmart eCommerce.

Jamie Iannone, CEO of Sams­Club.com, will lead all Sam’s Club technology efforts, including in stores.

Michael Bender, chief operating officer for e-commerce, will reportedly leave Walmart.

John Furner has been tapped to replace Rosalind Brewer as CEO of Sam’s Club. Brewer is leaving her post after five years because “she wants a new challenge,” McMillon said in his January 13 memo.

McMillon said that the new hierarchy will allow Walmart to “stay lean and fast” and to communicate in a more consistent way with customers. “We need more speed and less bureaucracy,” he said.

In addition to the executive moves, Walmart planned to cut up to 1,000 corporate jobs before the end of the fiscal year on January 31, the Wall Street Journal ­reported.

The cuts were expected to focus on Walmart’s U.S. operations, including the human resources department and the technology and e-commerce divisions.