Walmart Wellness Day to get more days

Additional dates slated for 'largest health fair in America'

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — This year, Walmart is extending the reach of Walmart Wellness Day, billed as the “largest health fair in America.”

On June 17, Walmart plans to offer free health screenings — including blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index (BMI) — at its more than 4,600 stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vision tests will be offered at select locations.

The retail giant also will provide free product samples, and more than 10,000 of its pharmacists will administer immunizations in select stores.

In tandem with the American Diabetes Association, Walmart now aims to go beyond a one-day wellness event to help support people at risk for type 2 diabetes. The retailer said more Walmart Wellness Days with the American Diabetes Association are planned for September 2017, January 2018 and in the spring of 2018.

Since the first Walmart Wellness Day event, Walmart has provided about 1.1 million free health screenings nationwide. The company noted that the health fairs have helped many people identify health problems, including high blood pressure, signs of diabetes and other potential illnesses. In January of this year alone, the number of free screenings exceeded 338,000.

“We’re more committed than ever to serving as an open door to affordable, accessible health care, and our Walmart Wellness Day program is a key piece of that,” George Riedl, senior vice president and president of health and wellness at Walmart, said in a statement. “We know that many of our customers have learned about an existing health problem for the first time at one our Walmart Wellness Day events, and that can be overwhelming. Walmart is proud to be working with the American Diabetes Association to offer even more support to customers who may find themselves in this situation.”

AFter the June 17 Walmart Wellness Day, the American Diabetes Association plans to follow up via email with interested customers whose blood pressure and blood glucose tests showed that they may be at a greater risk for diabetes to recommend next steps and resources. The association reported that one in 11 Americans currently has diabetes, while one in three more people — or 86 million — are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

“An estimated 8 million people with diabetes are undiagnosed, and when left untreated, diabetes can lead to serious health complications, including kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, blindness and amputations,” according to Tamara Darsow, senior vice president of research and community programs for the American Diabetes Association. “We are excited to work with Walmart on this initiative and encourage as many Americans as possible to participate. Knowing your risk for diabetes is the first step to being able to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.”