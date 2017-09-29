Walmart’s Jet.com adding private label line

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Walmart’s Jet.com plans to introduce a line of upscale private label merchandise aimed at urban millennials.

The new brand, called Uniquely J, will include food, beverages and household goods, and is expected to debut in the next two months, according to published reports, which indicated that the line will later expand into other product categories, including pet, beauty and baby. The products will initially be unique to Jet.com, although they may later appear on the shelves of Walmart stores as well.

Meanwhile Walmart has also announced the relaunch of its Parent’s Choice brand of baby care products, including diapers, wipes and other essentials. Nearly 120 brand-new items – including a bedding collection and premium diapers – and approximately 100 renovated items are part of the Parent’s Choice brand relaunch, the company said.