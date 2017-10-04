WBA launches co-developed skin care brand

NEW YORK — Walgreens Boots Alliance has begun rolling out YourGoodSkin, a skin care line it helped develop, to select Walgreens and on Walgreens.com.

WBA said Wednesday that YourGoodSkin — co-created with scientists, dermatologists and a community of thousands of women — is formulated to help prevent skin problems before they occur. Headlining the 23-item collection is the hero product YourGoodSkin Balancing Skin Concentrate, a lightweight serum designed to be used twice a day between a cleanser and a moisturizer to help achieve visibly healthier skin in just 28 days.

“This is the first time we’ve co-developed a brand with a community and are leveraging a community as part of marketing a brand,” Kristof Neirynck, vice president and global brand director of skin care for Walgreens Boots Alliance, said in a statement.

Also launching under the YourGoodSkin brand are 22 products that WBA said are designed to restore, maintain and improve the appearance of skin from their first use. They include a variety of cleanser options (ranging from a foaming cleanser to wipes to micellars) and targeted treatments (such as acne prevention and blackhead removers).

Along with the U.S. rollout, YourGoodSkin is available exclusively at Boots stores and on Boots.com in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“We are excited to launch YourGoodSkin, the first skin care line co-created with scientists, leading dermatologists and a community of thousands of women who tested, input on and validated the product,” stated Lyle Tick, managing director of Boots Retail USA. “In development for over five years, this range satisfies an untapped need in our brand portfolio and in the market by providing a scientifically proven solution for the healthy skin seeker at an affordable price.”

Three years in the making, YourGoodSkin conducted more than 20 product efficacy trials, including three clinical trials on the Balancing Skin Concentrate.

WBA said that, after using the product, 90% of women achieved improved skin texture, 71% achieved more even skin tone, 80% achieved more radiant skin, 94% achieved less oily skin and 96% achieved less dry skin.

Consumer studies on hundreds of women also confirmed Balancing Skin Concentrate’s fast-acting benefits, with 95% of women reporting that their skin felt soft and smooth after just one day, the company said.

“Our research shows that women want consistently healthy-looking skin, but achieving this can be difficult when everyday life factors such as pollution, temperature, hormones, stress or tiredness can cause the skin to become unbalanced,” according to WBA skin care scientific expert Mike Bell, who led the development of YourGoodSkin. “Our solution was to develop the ultimate skin care hack: a range of products to deliver visibly healthier skin in just 28 days.”

WBA said YourGoodSkin Balancing Skin Concentrate is clinically proven to improve five signs of visibly healthier skin: skin texture, skin tone evenness, radiance, oiliness and moisture levels.

The serum addresses the causes of skin imbalance with a multi-action antioxidant complex containing green tea, vitamins C and E, and lipochroman, known to help fight oxidative stress; Japanese Lily Turf root extract, to visibly improve the appearance of the skin’s condition; and sphinganine, a naturally occurring oil that’s bio-identical to lipids in the skin, to help combat skin oiliness.

The brand also is urging women to enroll in the YourGoodSkin.com community to engage with others on the journey to visibly healthier skin. The #GoodSkinForLife online forum offers expert skin care advice, product queries, and an opportunity to share experiences.