Wegmans, Publix top favorite grocers list

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Publix Super Markets Inc. and Wegmans Food Markets Inc. share the top spot as America’s favorite grocery retailer, according to a recent Market Force Information study of more than 12,700 shoppers. Trader Joe’s Co. ranks second and H-E-B third.

Wegmans also won top ranking in 2016 after unseating Trader Joe’s, a long-running favorite among American shoppers.

Publix, which ranked second for the past four years, along with Wegmans scored 77% on Market Force’s Customer Loyalty Index. Trader Joe’s narrowly missed the lead spot with 76%, and H-E-B made the top three for the first time with 69% — a 10% increase from 2016. Aldi and Harris Teeter rounded out the top five with 68% and 66%, respectively.

Being able to find the items they want was one of the key categories in the study, and one in which Publix was a clear leader. Publix also had the cleanest stores and fastest checkout speeds. Wegmans ranked highest in the study, however, for its specialty department service, and a close second for item availability.

Trader Joe’s was found to have the most courteous cashiers. Aldi once again led for value, followed by WinCo Foods and Costco Wholesale Corp. Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee Inc., Aldi and H-E-B all ranked well in the study, while Walmart landed at the bottom in all categories but one.

The study also found 58% of consumers prefer local and organic choices at their store and, despite the rise of tech, shoppers still prefer printed circulars.