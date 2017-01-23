Former Family Dollar exec Wong is CMO at Lowe’s

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Former Family Dollar executive Jocelyn Wong has been named chief marketing officer at the home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos.

Wong most recently served as senior vice president and general merchandising manager for the seasonal business at Lowe’s. In her new position, she reports to chief customer officer Michael McDermott. She succeeds Marci Grebstein, who has left the company.

In her new post, Wong will oversee the integrated marketing and communications strategy to customers, including orchestrating a seamless customer experience across channels to build affinity for the Lowe’s brand. She will lead customer experience design, content strategy and development, customer relationship management, advertising and media for the U.S. home improvement business.

Wong joined Lowe’s in September 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, merchandising, brand management and product innovation with well-known brands such as Family Dollar, Safeway and Procter & Gamble. Prior to joining Lowe’s, she served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Family Dollar.

“We are confident that Jocelyn’s breadth of experience in developing marketing and merchandising strategies will further deepen Lowe’s connection with customers,” McDermott said in a statement. “Jocelyn has demonstrated the leadership capabilities needed to drive a more integrated omni-channel marketing approach that builds loyalty for the Lowe’s brand and positions the company for continued growth.”