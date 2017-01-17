Ahold USA announces leadership changes

CARLISLE, Pa. — Ahold USA has named Don Sussman, president of the Stop & Shop New York Metro division, executive vice president of merchandising at Ahold USA.

Sussman has more than 37 years of retail experience, including leadership roles in marketing and merchandising, and he has led three of the four Ahold USA retail divisions.

Andrew Iacobucci, former executive vice president of merchandising, is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity outside of the retail grocery industry.

In addition, Bob Yager will rejoin the Stop & Shop New York Metro division as senior vice president and division lead, where he will oversee day-to-day operations of the New York Metro divisional leadership team. Yager was most recently with Retail Business Services, an Ahold Delhaize company, as senior vice president of supply chain.

Finally, Nick Bertram, Ahold USA’s senior vice president of merchandising strategy and support, will expand his responsibilities, including day-to-day merchandising operations, the ongoing integration work with Delhaize America and vendor collaboration. Bertram has been with Ahold USA for nearly four years and has been instrumental in improving the company’s merchandising operations and strategy.

“We wish Andrew all the best and thank him for his contributions during his time at Ahold USA,” said Kevin Holt, chief operating officer, Ahold USA. “We are fortunate to have a strong merchandising leadership team in place. I am confident these appointments will continue the excellent merchandising support of our strong local brands and help them to accelerate and drive their businesses forward.”