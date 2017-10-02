Albertsons to acquire meal kit service

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Cos. is buying meal kit delivery company Plated, a vehicle for catering to consumers attracted to the convenience of having their meals delivered.

“Today’s consumer is looking for a variety of personalized shopping alternatives, and this transaction is the latest example of Albertsons meeting our customers wherever and however they like to shop,” remarked Bob Miller, the supermarket chain’s chairman and chief executive ­officer.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons, Plated can become “the first omnichannel meal kit offering with national scale,” Albertsons commented in a statement announcing the deal.

The acquisition gives Albertsons access to Plated technology and data that can further its focus on innovation, personalization and customization.

Plated gets access to Albertsons’ 35 million weekly customers, as well as the chain’s help in meeting the relatively high marketing costs of attracting customers and with the operational costs of delivering food to the customer’s doorstep.

Albertsons will eventually help to deliver Plated meals with its trucks, and it intends to put Plated meal kits in its stores. Kroger Co. and other food retailers have had some early success in selling meal kits.

The deal for Plated follows Amazon.com’s acquisition of Whole Foods Market. Shortly after that deal was wrapped up, Amazon filed a trademark application for prepared food kits, Bloomberg News reported.

“Joining Albertsons presents an amazing opportunity to accelerate our positive impact on the future of food in America by making fresh, delicious food more widely available,” commented Josh Hix, cofounder and CEO of Plated. “Albertsons is at the forefront of the changing food and grocery landscape with their customer obsession, their large national store footprint and their exciting plans for the future of the grocery store.”

Plated was founded five years ago by Hix and Nick Taranto. The company will continue to operate as a distinct consumer brand with its own leadership team led by Hix. The company will continue to be headquartered in New York, with fulfillment centers across the country.