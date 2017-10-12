Albertsons chains to raise money for wildfire relief

PLEASANTON, Calif. — The Albertsons Cos. Foundation said it would hold an in-store fundraiser to raise money for wildfire relief. Safeway, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons stores in California and northern Nevada are raising money to help disaster relief organizations, including the Red Cross, to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from the devastating wildfires that have swept through the region.

Customers can make donations at checkstands of the company’s California and Northern Nevada store locations. The Albertsons Companies Foundation will match customer donations up to $500,000.

“We have a longstanding history serving California. We’re committed to helping our neighbors during this crisis,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, Executive Director of the Albertsons Companies Foundation. “We know the needs are great and we want to make a meaningful impact to help people recover.”

Along with financial assistance, Safeway’s Northern California Division is working with the Red Cross to donate tractor trailers to bring and store food to help evacuation shelters. They are also working with multiple local organizations throughout and Sonoma counties to provide food and other necessities to multiple shelters.