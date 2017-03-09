Albertsons expands diabetes store tours

BOISE, Idaho — Leveraging the grocery and pharmacy areas of its stores, Albertsons Cos. has expanded its Eating Healthy with Diabetes food tours to help diabetes patients better manage their health.

Albertsons said Thursday that through April 30, the Eating Healthy with Diabetes program will offer free guided tours with local registered dietitians at 400 stores. The dietitians will help diabetes patients — as well as other customers — make healthier food choices, set goals, read nutrition labels and learn about smarter eating.

The updated tour includes free food tastings, tips on meal planning and useful nutrition tools. The tour concludes at the pharmacy, where specially trained pharmacists can discuss additional programs and assistance to manage diabetes, including free testing.

Albertsons noted that the Eating Healthy with Diabetes program has grown in scope and popularity.

Over 10 years ago, the food and drug retailer’s pharmacists recognized that their diabetic patients needed more resources to accompany their medications. They teamed the company’s in-house dietitians to launch the Eating Healthy with Diabetes tour, now held at more than 400 in-store pharmacies, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Pavilions, Star Market and Carrs.

“We hope that all of our customers who are interested in taking charge of their health and wellness goals can attend the free tours,” Mark Panzer, senior vice president of pharmacy, health and wellness at Albertsons Cos., said in a statement. “This is one more way our stores can be a solution center for our patients and customers.”

Albertsons added that the information from the tours also can benefit people on a low-carb diet and those who want to make better food choices. The tours are sponsored by LifeScan, the maker of OneTouch blood glucose monitoring products.

Overall, Albertsons operates more than 2,200 supermarkets and 1,700-plus in-store pharmacies under 19 banners in 35 states and the District of Columbia.