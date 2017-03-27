Anti-tobacco efforts backed by CVS

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced that it has earmarked $10 million in new and expanded partnerships and programs for the “Be The First” campaign, an initiative it launched last year with the aim of forming the first generation of Americans to spurn tobacco.

CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation last year pledged $50 million over five years to bolster antismoking efforts, with an emphasis on young people.

The new partnerships and programs announced earlier this month will roll out in 2017 and focus on antismoking education, tobacco-control advocacy and healthy behavior programming, the company said in a statement.

“Tobacco continues to be the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, yet 2,100 youth and young adults still become daily cigarette smokers,” said Dr. Troy Brennan, chief medical officer of CVS Health. “CVS Health recognizes that by bringing together experts in the public health community and aggressively implementing strategies to reduce tobacco use, we have the opportunity to deliver the first tobacco-free generation.”

The company said the campaign to date had reached almost 5 million young people with antismoking programming.