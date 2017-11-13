Ashworth moves up at Walgreens

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has promoted Richard Ashworth to president of operations at Walgreens, a newly created position, the company announced last month. Ashworth has been with the company more than 25 years, most recently serving as president of pharmacy and retail operations. Now, with the promotion, Ashworth takes on additional duties in the health care commercial, information technology and supply chain areas.

Ashworth has also served the company as director of health care, health and beauty for the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland at Alliance Boots, where he led the development and delivery of health care strategy. Named to that post in November 2013, Ashworth was responsible for the pharmacy, optician and hearing care teams while serving on the Boots UK operating ­committee.

Starting with Walgreens in 1992 as a service clerk, Ashworth rose through the store management ranks, holding various roles from store manager to district manager from 1999 until 2007, when he was appointed vice president of pharmacy benefit management services for Walgreens Health Services (WHS), a managed care division. In 2010, he was named vice president of pharmacy operations, and the next year he was tabbed as corporate operations vice president for the western U.S.

Ashworth’s promotion will enable Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer of WBA and president of Walgreens, to devote more time to the development of the company’s business plan and transformation, WBA noted.