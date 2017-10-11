Clearblue launches ovulation test system

CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble Co.’s Clearblue brand has unveiled the Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test System, which the company says pairs the accuracy of its Clearblue Ovulation Test with the convenience of an app.

The system is designed to track a user’s personal hormone profile and identify four or more best days to get pregnant, the company said, adding that that is two more days than other ovulation brands on the market.

“We want to give women the tools they need to understand their fertility, and with our new Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test System and app, women can compare their cycles for a better understanding of their reproductive health, and easily share their data with their partner and healthcare professional if they wish,” said Dr. Fiona Clancy, scientific and medical affairs director for Swiss Precision Diagnostics, a joint venture between P&G and Alere. “The system adapts and tracks a personal hormone profile, and accurately compares to an ultrasound.”

“Let’s be honest, the whole ‘trying to get pregnant’ thing can be super stressful,” said Brooklyn Decker, actress, entrepreneur, mother and Clearblue partner. “Timing, schedules, peak days…it’s a lot. I wanted to remove as much hassle from the process as I could. I used Clearblue ovulation, on the recommendation of a girlfriend, to help eliminate the guess work. I’m so happy that the new Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test System now exists so I can recommend it to anyone who wants to better understand their reproductive health.”

According to the company, the Clearblue Connected app offers consumers:

Convenient fertility tracking – digital results automatically sync to user’s smartphone via Bluetooth’5 Technology.

Ability to set personalized reminders of when to test.

The capability to share daily results with a partner.

Allows users to compare multiple cycles and share this information, if they wish, with a health care professional.

“Clearblue continues to be at the forefront of innovation with more than 30 years of ‘firsts’ in the pregnancy and ovulation testing category,” said Ryan Daly, commercial director of the Americas for Swiss Precision Diagnostics. “With increasing consumer expectations for easily accessible information at their fingertips, the Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test System still provides clear, accurate digital results, but now gives women the opportunity to store and track their personal fertility data on their phone, with convenient reminders of when to test to help make the process less stressful.”

The Clearblue Connected Ovulation Test System is available at such retailers as Walmart, Target, Amazon and Meijer.