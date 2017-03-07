Coty hires Unilever executive to lead consumer beauty

NEW YORK — Coty Inc. has named Unilever executive Laurent Kleitman as president of Coty Consumer Beauty, taking over from Esi Eggleston Bracey, who’s leaving the company.

Coty said Tuesday that Eggleston Bracey is departing for personal reasons and will remain with the company for a transition period until the end of this month. Kleitman, currently executive vice president for global hair care at Unilever, is slated to start as Coty Consumer Beauty president on May 15 and will be based at the division’s headquarters in New York.

Kleitman will report directly to Camillo Pane, chief executive officer of Coty, and become a member of the the beauty care company’s executive committee. Plans call for Pane to oversee the consumer beauty division in the interim.

“I am delighted to welcome Laurent to Coty. Laurent brings 29 years of international consumer goods experience, plus broad commercial and operational leadership in running a multibillion-dollar international division in the consumer beauty sector,” Pane said in a statement. “He has a strong track record for commercial growth in a consumer environment. Laurent has lived and worked in many countries around the world and has an outlook and attitude that are well-aligned to Coty’s new ambition and culture.”

At Unilever, Kleitman has served as executive vice president for global hair care since 2015. Before that, he was CEO of Unilever Russia, Ukraine and Belarus and previously spent three years leading LVMH in Russia, including the perfumes and cosmetics business.

Kleitman started his career at Unilever in marketing and has worked in Russia, Thailand, Italy, the United Kingdom and France. Coty noted that his experience in the consumer goods sector spans beauty care — including color cosmetics, skin care, fragrances and hair care — as well as luxury fashion, personal care and home care.

Coty recently became a much bigger player in the beauty care market. Last fall, the company closed its acquisition of the fine fragrances, salon professional, cosmetics, retail hair color, and select hair styling businesses of Procter & Gamble Co. The $11 billion transaction made Coty the world’s third-largest beauty care company, with annual revenue of about $9 billion.

Announced in July 2015, the deal brought Coty 43 beauty brands from P&G, adding such names as Hugo Boss and Gucci to its fragrance offerings, CoverGirl and Max Factor to its cosmetics portfolio, and Wella and Clairol its hair coloring business. The addition of P&G beauty gave Coty the No. 1 position in fragrances, No. 2 position in salon hair and No. 3 position in color cosmetics globally. Coty also has adopted a new butterfly-shaped logo.

“My thanks, and those of our board and executive committee members, go to Esi for her passion and commitment to the company during the merger process and since joining us in October 2016,” Pane added. “We wish Esi great success in her next steps.”

Coty’s three divisions include Coty Consumer Beauty (color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances), Coty Luxury (prestige fragrances and skin care) and Coty Professional Beauty (salon, hair and nail professionals). Its roster of brands includes CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci, philosophy, Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd.